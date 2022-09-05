Justin Bieber Overcomes Cancellation Rumors And Fulfills His Role As White R&B Star

Everyone feared for the vulnerability of the boy-turned-man Justin Bieber, but shortly after 11 pm he was there to fulfill his commitment to his audience at the closing show on Sunday at the World Stage of Rock in Rio. He kicked off the show in a danceable, 80s mood with “Somebody.” The good band, all black musicians, with bass in the ear and lively drums, held their wave and proved to be very efficient in the romantic “Holy”.

Already in “Where are U now”, Justin returned shirtless, with his thousand tattoos that he displayed like battle marks while dancing frantically. Looking a little tired later on, he started an acoustic set with his guitarist that featured the long-awaited hit “Love yourself” — with a bare voice and supposedly free from the accusation of lip-syncing.

Over the course of the show, Bieber fulfilled his role as a white r&b star — just like the other Justin, Timberlake — with forays into trap and balladism, but with the benefit of well-known songs like “Sorry” with which managed to keep his teen star status well into adulthood. Here and there his spiritual concerns came to the fore, but they were diluted in the great pop cauldron of the show.

“Lonely” opened the night’s confessional pianism box, which still had “2 much”. But then, smiling and overflowing with love, she sang “Intentions.” It was so much love that he even toasted older fans with a revamped version of his first big hit, “Baby”—a burst of cuteness that seemed to signal the end of the set—but no.

At the piano, Justin reminded everyone that he still owed one. And after a long instrumental introduction and some murmurs, there it came: the tasty “Peaches”, with which it dominated the world charts in 2021. The hour of communion with the public that threatened to disband announced a sweet end to a night one could expect anything.

But not. Justin still had breath for the romantic and motivating “Anyone”. A fair end for those who believed and waited for her idol.