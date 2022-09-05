Knife attack leaves at least 10 dead and dozens injured in Canada

Police search for Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson, suspected of carrying out the stabbing in two remote communities

Handout / Royal Canadian Mounted Police Saskatchewan / AFP

Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson, the two suspects in the stabbings in the province of Saskatchewan, Canada



At least 10 people were killed and dozens were injured this Sunday, 5th, in two remote communities in the Canada after the stabbing, he informed the police that he also reported having started a search in three provinces, Regina, Manitoba and Alberta, for two suspects, identified as Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson. “We have located 10 deceased individuals at 13 locations in the community of James Smith Cree Nation and in Weldon, Saskatchewan,” Assistant Commissioner of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Rhonda Blackmore, said at a press conference. “Several other victims were injured, 15 of whom were transported to various hospitals,” she added. “We are actively looking for the two suspects and investigating the many crime scenes,” she concluded. The Saskatchewan Health Authority said in a statement that it had activated emergency protocols to deal with “a high number of critically ill patients”. “We can confirm that multiple people are being triaged and cared for at multiple locations and that a request has been made for additional staff to help deal with the situation,” she added. In the morning, a dangerous person alert was issued as police responded to multiple stabbing calls at various locations in the indigenous community and the nearby town of Weldon. According to Blackmore, authorities believe that “some of the victims were targeted by the suspects and others were attacked at random.”

*With information from AFP