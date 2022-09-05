Laser beams could charge cell phones through the air

The world where we will carry our devices through the air is getting closer thanks to a new technology developed by South Korean scientists, which involves transmitting energy through beams of laser.

The researchers at Sejong University were able to send 400 mW of light energy at distances of up to 30 meters. This is just enough to trigger small sensors, but over time, the beam shooting equipment laser can be developed to the point of being able to carry smartphones.

publicity

The name of this technique is ‘loading to laser distributed’, and the researchers assure that it has a greater reach and is more secure than those developed in similar experiments.

“While other technical approaches require that the receiving device [como um smartphone] is attached to a charging base, charging to laser distributed allows self-alignment, as long as the transmitter and receiver are in line of sight of each other”, says Jinyong Ha, electrical engineer involved in the project.

For the experiment, the scientists installed a transmitter – specially treated with a metal called drunk – 30 meters away from a receiver containing a photovoltaic cell that converts light energy from the laser into electricity.

The receiver is just 10mm by 10mm in area, making it small enough to fit into compact sensors. Smaller devices, such as temperature or motion sensors, can already be recharged using this method, according to the researchers.

The team responsible for the project believes that one day we will be able to enter any establishment and charge our cell phones or computers without even plugging them in. In addition, the transmission of energy by beams of laser could play an important role in production processes.

Read more:

“The charging system laser can replace power cables in factories, thus saving on maintenance and replacement costs,” says Jyniong Ha. “This can be especially useful in environments where electrical connections can cause interference or pose a fire hazard.”

Have you watched the new videos on YouTube of the Digital Look? Subscribe to the channel!