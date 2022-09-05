Launched robot that sweeps, mops, takes out the trash and even cleans itself

The dream of any owner or housewife: a robot that helps with most of the household chores! You know that futuristic thing that we only saw in movies and cartoons? Yes, it came true!

An Asian company has developed a robot vacuum, which is capable of sweeping the house, emptying the trash and even cleaning itself without the need for human interaction. You’re welcome? (watch below)

The DreameBot L10s Ultra was officially launched this August in Asia and is expected to be distributed to other countries by the end of 2023.

independent and intelligent

The robot is capable of running on its own for 60 days. The only job the device owner needs to do is empty the garbage bag from time to time.

The device uses a 5,300 Pa motor and can vacuum any type of dirt, in addition to cleaning the floor with a mop that rotates at a speed of 180 RPM.

The great differential of the robot vacuum is that it works practically alone.

Artificial intelligence

As it is programmed using artificial intelligence and 3D sensors, it can adapt to any space and even detect possible obstacles that are in the way.

The user can still use its own app to program the robot’s cleaning routine, or use voice commands through the Google Assistant, Apple Siri or Amazon’s Alexa.

According to the technical specifications of the DreameBot L10s Ultra, it weighs 3.7 kg and emits a minimum noise of 59 decibels (equivalent to the level of a normal conversation).

It also has a silent mode, which cleans at a lower power.

The price of home cleaning robot? For the time being, it is coming out around 1,500 dollars, more than 7,700 reais.

Look how it works:

With information from TechTudo