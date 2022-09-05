Léa Seydoux suggests she may return to the “007” franchise







Photo: Disclosure / MGM / Modern Popcorn

French actress Léa Seydoux, who played Dr. Madeleine Swann in the two most recent “007” films has hinted that she may return to the franchise in the next film. The reason for this is spoiler for those who haven’t seen “007: No Time to Die”.

“I’m not dead after all,” she pointed out during a press conference at the Telluride Festival in the US. “It was James who died, not Madeleine. So who knows? Maybe I’ll come back.”

“Madeleine leaves with her daughter at the very end because James saved them. There will be a new Bond because Daniel’s Bond died, but who’s to say Madeleine won’t come back?”

Who can tell are producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, who will soon decide who will inherit the title of 007 from Daniel Craig, who played the role for 15 years.

Seydoux recognized this. “I haven’t talked to Barbara about whether or not Madeleine would make an appearance in a future Bond film, a lot has to happen before that stage is reached. This is just speculation as we talk on top of a mountain,” she said, referring to to Telluride’s location in the Colorado Rockies.

She is at the Festival following the North American premiere of her new film, “One Fine Morning” (Un Beau Matin), directed by Mia Hansen-Love, and is also taking the opportunity to attend the world premiere of the film “Empire of Light”, written and directed by Sam Mendes, who cast her in the role of Madeleine in the movie “007 Against Spectre”.

After this weekend, she returns to Paris to film “The Beast” (La Bête), an adaptation of a 1903 novel by Henry James, in which she opposite George MacKay (“1917”).

Seydoux is also in “Dune: Part Two”, which opens in November 2023, and will be the new “Emmanuelle” in the remake of the erotic classic from 1974.