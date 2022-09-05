Learn how Auxílio Brasil scams work

With the popularization of Auxílio Brasil and its payment schedule, criminals have taken advantage and applied blows to beneficiaries

Last week, Serasa Premium, Serasa’s new blog, gathered several tips to protect against financial scams. Recently, the platform brought the main scams and frauds with Auxílio Brasil and ways to protect yourself against the actions of scammers.

Types of scams involving Auxílio Brasil

Check out the main frauds involving the government benefit below:

Code by WhatsApp

The criminal pretends to be an employee of some company and contacts the victim, offering some benefit. In this way, the scammer claims that the person will receive a code to access the offer and asks that this code be sent to him. Thus, he can access the victim’s account to find out the document numbers and perform the withdrawal of Auxílio Brasil. Therefore, codes should never be shared with anyone.

In this scam, criminals impersonate banks or companies and send messages with fake links to websites that steal the user’s personal and banking data. Therefore, it is important not to click on any link without first verifying whether it is true or false. It should always be checked if the page has “https” before the website address, as the letter “s” indicates security protocols. It is also necessary to be aware if there is a small padlock on the site, which demonstrates that the site does not share user information.

Selling fake or non-existent products

Taking advantage of the Auxílio Brasil payment period, criminals advertise on social networks the sale of products with extremely low prices, through fake websites. However, the product does not exist and therefore is never delivered. Therefore, you should not believe in prices far below the market value, in addition to carrying out a research on the reputation of the company you are selling.

Withdrawal of money from Auxílio Brasil

Scammers use the victim’s CPF number to withdraw the Auxílio Brasil installments, preventing the real beneficiary from receiving the amount. Therefore, it is important to check the official channels of the social program to find out if there was an attempt to receive on behalf of the beneficiary.

