Léo Moura’s sister has arrest decreed for embezzlement in the sale of Rock in Rio tickets | Rio de Janeiro

Lívia Moura is the sister of former Flamengo player Léo MouraInternet playback

Published 05/09/2022 08:54 | Updated 09/05/2022 09:18

Rio – The Civil Police and the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro (MPRJ) carry out a joint operation against Lívia da Silva Moura, sister of Léo Moura, a former Flamengo player, on Monday morning (5). She is suspected of embezzlement in the sale of tickets to Rock in Rio. There is an arrest warrant and a search warrant against her. Her brother, Léo Moura, is not the target of the action.

Agents were at the suspect’s house, located in Freguesia, in the West Zone, but did not find her. Even without the woman’s presence in the house, civil police officers carried out the search and seizure warrant, while the woman remains at large.

The head delegate of the 16th DP (Barra da Tijuca), Leandro Gontijo, in an interview for “Bom Dia Rio”, on TV Globo, said that Lívia was a member of a criminal organization that worked in different ways to carry out the coups.

“The coup she applies on several fronts. She sells tickets having contacts inside [do Rock in Rio] and passing on the number of these tickets. Being that people buy these tickets on fake website. She also falsifies physical tickets, in the case of courtesies and vouchers. And in today’s case, this coup in question, the Justice mobilized R$ 300 thousand in her account. In this case, we have this immobilization of R$ 300 thousand, in another procedure we have one of R$ 150 thousand, which was the size of the coup. now the accounts [de Lívia] are blocked, the real estate as well, and she has a pending arrest warrant for embezzlement, criminal organization and copyright violation, among other crimes,” he explained.