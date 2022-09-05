Léo Moura’s sister has arrest decreed for embezzlement in the sale of Rock in Rio tickets | Rio de Janeiro

Lívia Moura is the sister of former Flamengo player Léo MouraInternet playback
Published 05/09/2022 08:54 | Updated 09/05/2022 09:18
Agents were at the suspect’s house, located in Freguesia, in the West Zone, but did not find her. Even without the woman’s presence in the house, civil police officers carried out the search and seizure warrant, while the woman remains at large.
The head delegate of the 16th DP (Barra da Tijuca), Leandro Gontijo, in an interview for “Bom Dia Rio”, on TV Globo, said that Lívia was a member of a criminal organization that worked in different ways to carry out the coups.
“The coup she applies on several fronts. She sells tickets having contacts inside [do Rock in Rio] and passing on the number of these tickets. Being that people buy these tickets on fake website. She also falsifies physical tickets, in the case of courtesies and vouchers. And in today’s case, this coup in question, the Justice mobilized R$ 300 thousand in her account. In this case, we have this immobilization of R$ 300 thousand, in another procedure we have one of R$ 150 thousand, which was the size of the coup. now the accounts [de Lívia] are blocked, the real estate as well, and she has a pending arrest warrant for embezzlement, criminal organization and copyright violation, among other crimes,” he explained.
According to the investigations, Livia used the fact that she was the former player’s sister to be able to apply the coup and sell fake tickets. The festival organizers may have taken millions of dollars in damages as a result of the crime. The Civil points out that only one of the victims made a transfer to the suspect with the value of R$ 20.8 thousand.
A complaint against the woman, registered at the 13th DP (Ipanema), points out that she would have promised to deliver 26 tickets for several days of the festival, but did not fulfill the agreement. The negotiation between the suspect and the victim was carried out through a messaging application that, after the payment was made, Lívia no longer answered or answered calls. The victim also says that she paid another R$ 3 thousand in cash to a neighbor of the woman, but never saw the tickets that, according to investigations, were fake.