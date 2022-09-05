Léo Moura’s sister is accused of embezzlement in Rock in Rio tickets

The Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro summoned the sister of the former Flamengo player, Léo Moura, to testify with the charge of embezzlement in the sale of Rock in Rio tickets. Lívia Moura was denounced by a victim in the Federal District of having made a scam worth around R$21,000.

According to the complaint, the person would have transferred the amount via PIX and did not receive tickets to the festival. In a statement, Civil says that other victims have been identified and will be summoned to testify.

“The case was registered at the 13th DP (Ipanema) as embezzlement. The accused will be summoned to testify. Other victims have been identified and should be heard in the coming days”, said the official note of the Civil Police.

This is not the first time that Lívia Moura has been accused of carrying out scams. In 2017, for example, she was also denounced for embezzlement, in addition to qualified theft, by the player Renato Augusto, currently at Corinthians. At the time, the athlete claims to have suffered a loss of about R$ 200 thousand by hiring her services for the organization of a party for one year of his marriage.

In 2019, a group of Flamengo fans from Manaus accused Lívia of having suffered a blow of about R$48,000 with tickets not received for the game between Rubro-Negro and Grêmio for the Libertadores semifinal.

In 2020, Léo Moura himself used his Instagram to alert followers about his sister’s scams: “I don’t share with bad character or naughtiness. I only use a phone number and I haven’t spoken to Livia da Silva Moura for 1 year. Don’t believe her. Whatever she says on my behalf, don’t take it further. Any other number phone or Instagram, it’s not me, it’s Livia impersonating me”.

So far, Lívia Moura has not been found by the Civil Police.