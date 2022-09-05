LG XBOOM LHD687: Easy-to-assemble Home Theater Theater Bass | Analysis / Review

LG is still one of the few manufacturers that continues to invest in sound products for specific audiences. While most companies only bring Bluetooth speakers or soundbars, the Korean company still invests in niche products for the current market, such as sound towers or even Home Theater, which is the case of the brand’s latest release, the XBoom LHD687 . If you are nostalgic or are looking for a sound system to amplify the power of your TV and have something more focused on music than just movies, the new LG Home Theater may please you and in this TudoCelular review we will show you what new member of the XBoom lineup has to offer.

design and accessories





The LHD687 is a little different from LG’s other recent releases in its Home Theater range. While the LHB655 has four towers with speakers and a separate subwoofer and the LHB645 has all the boxes individually distributed, the latest member of the line bets on two large towers, each with two speakers and a dedicated subwoofer. LG claims that such a design was thought of for consumers looking to boost the sound of their TV, but don’t have space for a bunch of speakers scattered around the room or for those who don’t want to suffer from excess wires or have to deal with a sound system. complex to assemble and configure. Each tower is just over a meter tall, so the speakers are at the height of your TV and play sound more efficiently across the room. Other measurements include 34 cm deep and 31 cm wide with each weighing over 13 KG. I could feel that it is a robust system to guarantee powerful sound.





The cabinet is made of good quality wood all painted in black and the front is covered by plastic parts with a Black Piano finish. This adds a touch of elegance to the equipment while making the surface a magnet for fingerprints and scratching easily. It’s good to be careful when cleaning. Both the speakers and subwoofer are covered in a circular metal grille. Just above the sub we have two ducts that at first glance give the impression that they are two tweeters, but in fact it’s just an aesthetic appeal. Below the subwoofer we have the air outlet, being two channels to handle the powerful 6.5-inch driver.

The wires come from the back of each tower for you to connect to the central, which is also the media player that comes with the set. The advantage of this model compared to other more traditional Home Theaters is that you won’t have a tangle of wires everywhere and so you will have a cleaner and more organized setup in your living room. In the box of the Home Theater you will find an HDMI cable, an antenna to capture the FM signal, composite video cable, the remote control, a battery for the control, warranty certificate and the user guide which is quite basic. To have the most complete manual you need to download it from the LG website.

DVD player and controller





If you were impressed with the majesty of the towers, then you will be disappointed to know that the multimedia center is a DVD Player. Yes, LG made the mistake of launching a non-Blu-ray compatible movie player in 2022. If you are more up to date and have a collection of movies and series in this format, then it is better to invest in the LHB655 model. Now if you are an old-timer looking to enjoy your DVD or CD collection with powerful sound with intense bass, then the XBoom LHD687 was made with you in mind; or at least that’s what LG is betting on. The DVD Player has the look of an old product and feels like a re-released project. The look is reminiscent of products launched in the 2000s with simple, popped plastic buttons without being the touch-sensitive type we have on recent LG soundbars. There is a small display that informs the commands given to the player, as well as information about the track of a DVD or CD when playing.

On the left side there is a small port that gives access to two microphone inputs (yes, the LHD687 has karaoke function), an auxiliary audio input and a standard USB port A for you to connect a flash drive and play MP3 songs or even play movies downloaded from the internet. The front of the DVD Player has the same Black Piano plastic finish as the towers. The top and bottom are made of metal, while on the back we have the connections for each audio channel of the towers, the HDMI input, auxiliary audio input and composite video output for older TVs without HDMI connection, as well as optical audio input. and for the FM antenna.





Another blunder from LG is that the HDMI connection is not ARC type, that is, the TV cannot send the sound back to the DVD player, which would be useful to use the sound system when watching streaming on the TV itself. For this, you must use the optical audio connection to access Dolby Audio and channel separation. The positive part when assembling the equipment is that you only need to take each cable that comes from the rear of the towers and plug it into the DVD Player. LG has made life easier for the less knowledgeable and each connector has a different color that is also represented on each cable to prevent you from making mistakes and inverting channels.

After that, just connect the HDMI cable to the TV so that the DVD Player sends the audio and video signal and connect the optical cable to the TV to send the audio signal back to the equipment. This is the best setting to get the most out of your Home Theater. The remote control is big and full of buttons, something typical of old models. The appearance also makes it clear that the project is not very current, but what matters is that you will have all the commands to control the sound system when listening to music and also the DVD Player when watching movies. The problem with using the optical audio cable is that you won’t be able to control everything with just one controller. For this, you will have to connect the system to an LG TV via Bluetooth.

interface and sound





When you turn on the system you will see that there is a very simple menu like in the old DVD Players. The interface is all in blue with large icons that intuitively represent each function. Initially we have four options: music, movie, photo and adjust. If you insert a music CD, whether traditional or MP3 type, it will display a list of all the songs. In this same screen it is possible to change the sound profile that comes by default in BASS and focuses a lot on bass. There is an equalizer option for the user to adjust the bass and treble to leave the sound as you wish. There’s also a STANDARD profile, which as the name suggests ends up leveling out the EQ and removing that excess bass from the BASS profile. There’s also the FOOTBALL profile that focuses more on vocals and lowers too much frequencies to help with storytelling, which can also be useful when watching news or conventional TV shows.

Through the remote you can also control the volume of each channel individually, so if you don’t want the subwoofers to shake everything in your room or the bass to drown out voices, you can reduce their volume. It is also possible to highlight the speakers responsible for the front or rear audio, at your choice. You can connect your cell phone to the DVD Player via Bluetooth to listen to music on the powerful speakers that deliver 1,250W of power in total. It is possible to change tracks through the cell phone itself, but you will still need the equipment’s remote control to change the volume. The entire system has 4.2 channels, with two channels for front and two rear sound. As the four are in front of you it won’t have the surround effect you would have in a traditional home theater. In addition, the central speaker responsible for the vocals is missing and the voices end up coming out of the other speakers.

If you expect cinema sound, you won’t get it with this Home Theater, now if you only care about the cinema bass that gives that vibe in the room, then the LHD687 is capable of delivering. There are two 6.5-inch subwoofers that focus a lot on bass and will please those who enjoy banging in music or action movies with lots of explosions. The sound is stronger than even LG’s most powerful soundbar, but there’s no advanced audio handling hardware or newer technologies like Dolby Atmos for more immersive sound. At the end of the day, this Home Theater model is more geared towards old-timers looking for something simple and functional.

completed





The XBoom LHD687 was launched by BRL 2,899 and currently it is found for around R$ 2 thousand in several stores. Worth the investment? If you want a mix of Home Theater with a mini system to enjoy movies and music with a greater focus on sound power than on audio quality or surround effect, the model can be an interesting option. What could end up putting off potential buyers is the lack of a Blu-ray player, as this would not prevent the equipment from playing DVDs and CDs normally. It has its extras like karaoke function and even FM radio, which can still be an attraction for some people. In the end, this LG Home Theater ends up being a niche product and aimed at a small audience, but it is interesting to see that LG has not abandoned physical media lovers.

