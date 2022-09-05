Live, Maju Coutinho shows boy trying to kill famous

Maju Coutinho showed the moment when the boy tried to kill Cristina Kirchner

On the night of this Sunday, September 4, Rede Globo aired another edition of “Fantástico”, led by Maju Coutinho and Poliana Abritta. One of the topics of the attraction was the assassination attempt against Cristina Kirchner, Vice President of Argentina. The case gained notoriety during the week, when he was the victim of an assassination attempt on Thursday night (1st), in Buenos Aires. The shooter even pointed a pistol at the politician’s face, but the gun did not fire.

In “Fantástico”, Maju Coutinho and Poliana commented on the case live and called a report that told the details of the crime, showing in full, the exact moment when the boy tried to kill the famous: “Fantástico found out with sources in the federal police from Argentina, that the expertise on the weapon confirmed the main suspicion: there was ammunition in the pistol’s magazine, but at the time of the attack, no bullet was cocked”, informed the former anchor of “Jornal Hoje”.

Poliana Abritta gave more details about the investigation of the case and said that the police are looking for information on the boy’s cell phone, however, it is blocked. According to information, the authorities decided to forward the device, branded Samsung, to the Airport Security Police (PSA). It is worth noting that, according to Maju Coutinho, the country’s vice president did not realize the danger she was running.

Cristina only learned that a gun was pointed at her head when she arrived home, at the time of the incident she was surrounded by journalists and other professionals and did not realize that she was about to be executed.