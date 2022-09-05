Liz Truss is the new UK Prime Minister | World

Liz Truss was announced this Monday (5) as the new head of the British Conservative Party and, by consequence, the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. She had over 81,000 valid votes (57.4%), while Rishi Sunak had just over 60,000 (42.6%).

An admirer of Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, whom she played as a child in a school play, Elizabeth “Liz” Truss now hopes to follow in her footsteps as the third woman to head the UK government. She will lead the country until the next elections, scheduled for 2024.

Who is Liz Truss?

1 of 3 Liz Truss, the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, shortly after being announced as the winner, on 5 August 2022. — Photo: Hannah McKay/ Reuters Liz Truss, the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, shortly after being announced the winner, on August 5, 2022. — Photo: Hannah McKay/ Reuters

She beat Rishi Sunak in the last round of the Conservative Party’s internal election. Sunak was finance minister under Boris Johnson, is of Indian descent and left a lucrative career in finance, which included stints at Goldman Sachs and hedge fund TCI, to become a member of parliament in 2015.

See also in this article what are the steps in the transfer of the position between Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.

Liz Truss is elected UK’s new prime minister

After being announced as the next prime minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss took to the stage of the event mobilized by the Conservative Party to talk about her plans and thank her supporters.

“Friends and colleagues, thank you for putting your faith in me to lead our great Conservative Party, the greatest political party on Earth. It is an honor to be the leader of this party,” she said.

Liz took the moment to congratulate her competitors, thank her family and Boris Johnson.

“Boris, you got Brexit. You crushed Jeremy Corbyn, you launched the vaccine. And you stood up to Vladimir Putin. You were admired from Kyiv to Carlisle,” he declared.

2 of 3 Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss — Photo: Reuters Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss — Photo: Reuters

Looking ahead to the next two years leading up to the 2024 elections, Liz Truss promised bolder and more effective planning.

“I’m going to deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow our economy. I’m going to respond to the energy crisis by dealing with people’s energy bills, but also by dealing with the long-term issues we have about energy supplies,” she said.

How the election works

The leader of the Conservative Party, which has a majority in the British parliament, also assumes the post of Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Several rounds of voting are held among conservative deputies. In each of them, the less voted ones are eliminated from the dispute. This phase took place in July.

In the final stage, between the two finalist candidates, all party members can participate in the choice and votes are sent by post.

3 of 3 Balmoral Palace, Scotland — Photo: Stuart Yeates from Oxford, UK – Flickr/via Wikicommons Balmoral Palace, Scotland — Photo: Stuart Yeates from Oxford, UK – Flickr/via Wikicommons

On Tuesday (6), in a break with tradition, the appointment of the new prime minister will not take place at Buckingham Palace in London. It will take place at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where Queen Elizabeth spends her summers.

The 96-year-old monarch has had to scale back her public appearances this year due to episodic mobility issues and will not be traveling to London.

Johnson is expected to make a statement outside Downing Street on Tuesday morning before traveling to Scotland to present his resignation to the Queen, expected around noon (7am ET).

The winner of the election will meet with the queen and be officially invited to form a government.

Once the new prime minister has been appointed, the Court Circular, the official record of royal engagements, will record that “the prime minister kissed hands on appointment”.

Queen Elizabeth had 14 prime ministers during her 70-year reign.

The new prime minister returns to London to deliver a speech in Downing Street at around 4pm (12pm GMT).

Challenges for the new prime minister

The new prime minister will nominate a cabinet and the new team of ministers will meet on Wednesday morning before the new prime minister arrives at the House of Commons, where he will undergo a hearing with opposition leader Keir Starmer, of the Labor Party.

