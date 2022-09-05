Luís Castro comments on Tiquinho Soares’ debut at Botafogo and values ​​characteristics: ‘We wanted a player who would connect the last third well, not say goodbye to the team’

the debut of Tiquinho Soares at the Botafogo positive. After recovering from a muscle problem, the striker started and had a good performance in the 3-1 victory over Fortaleza, this Sunday, at Arena Castelão, for the Brazilian championship.

Asked about the reinforcement’s debut, the coach Luís Castro valued the characteristics and avoided exaggerating the praise.

– Tiquinho was a target of ours in the market. We wanted something different for the team in position 9, a player who called the last third well, we didn’t want a player who said goodbye to the team in the last third. The signing was based on this idea of ​​the game that I have, of the number 9 pivoting to serve the players that come from behind, to serve in frontal support, of being able to appear with a very strong aerial game, to also be able to be able in the defensive moment, for being of great stature and very strong, canceling the first post zone in the corners against us – said Luís Castro, in a press conference.

– He is a player who, although at the beginning of his path at Botafogo, I hope he will have a lot of success, as well as all the others, like Júnior (Santos) who is a man in the 9th position, like Matheus Nascimento who is a man of growth in the position 9. I liked him as I liked others. He did what he had to do, he had to work and he worked in the field. There’s nothing more to say. I don’t have to praise a job too much when it’s good, it’s to congratulate the team for its work. Now, individually, you already know what I think. I think players have to do what they are hired for, play well – he added.