Luís Castro congratulates players and praises Botafogo’s performance against Fortaleza: ‘It was what we wanted, to combine results with exhibition’

The coach Luís Castro tried to congratulate the players after the victory of Botafogo over the Strength 3-1 this Sunday, at Arena Castelão. The coach recalled the difficult moments the team was going through – Glorioso had not yet won in the second round of the Brazilian championship.

– I know that football is very result-oriented, I know that we have suffered a lot with the lack of results throughout our seasons and I knew that only by working hard and cultivating the path we could achieve victories. If we despaired, if we lost confidence, that would be impossible. Today we managed to do that, we managed to combine a good game, playing with an away team, which had been winning successively and with a very favorable atmosphere in the stadium for them, despite our number of fans present. Making 17 shots in a stadium like this, against an opponent who had come in an ascending sequence, was extremely difficult for us, but it was possible because of our work. Congratulations to the players for that. But that’s what we wanted, to combine the result with the exhibition – said Luís Castro at the press conference, in statements reproduced by the “GE”.

– The first feeling is: work pays off, dedication pays off, persistence pays off, not deviating from the path pays off, believing always pays off. Believing in my work, in the work of the players, in the work of those around me, pays off. That was my first feeling, of “it was worth it”. And it’s worth working every given day – completed the coach.

Botafogo moved away from the relegation zone and reached 30 points, taking 13th place. Now, Glorioso will have two consecutive games at home, against America-MG and coritiba.