Luís Roberto highlights Botafogo midfield and praises Tiquinho Soares: ‘Very big gain compared to Erison’

Grupo Globo Narrator, Luis Roberto praised Tiquinho Soares in the striker’s debut Botafogoin victory over the Strength 3-1 last Sunday (4/9), at Arena Castelão. Shirt 9 didn’t hit the nets, but he finished a lot and gave the opposing defense a lot of work.

For Luís Roberto, Tiquinho Soares was a great gain in relation to erisonthe team’s top scorer in the season that was loaned last week to Estoril, from Portugal.

– Tiquinho Soares is great news and a very big gain in relation to Erison. First, that he’s a ready-made guy, second, that he has the condition of game intelligence and much greater game reading. Erison was very intuitive, disruptive – compared Luís Roberto, during the “Seleção SporTV”.

– I had the chance to see Tiquinho in two games at Porto on the spot, playing a lot, he is a very resourceful striker, he has the header as one of his strengths, but he has the reading of the game, kicks from outside the area, has 31 years and a lot to deliver yet – he added.

Botafogo’s high point in the narrator’s assessment, however, was the midfield sector.

– The highlight was certainly the midfield trip, with Lucas Fernandes and Eduardo from midfielders/midfielders playing a great game and Tchê Tchê from the first midfielder in front of the defense also giving movement and the ball out. I think that was the big result of the round – assessed Luis Roberto.