Lula meets president of Bolivia and Ciro goes to Panic; check presidential agenda

Candidates start another week of campaign with rallies and interviews

Photo montage/Estadão Content/Presidency of the Republic/Agência Brasil and Agência Senado

The four main pre-candidates for the Presidency of the Republic in 2022



Candidates begin another week of campaigning with rallies and interviews held this Monday, 5th. Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (EN) has appointments in São Paulo, where he meets the president of Bolivia, Luís Arce, at 10:30 am, and participates in a meeting with social workers, at 5:00 pm. Also in São Paulo, Ciro Gomes (PDT) holds a rally with pedestrian candidates Elvis Cezar, Aldo Rebello and Antônio Neto, at 10 am, and gives an interview for the program Pânico, from Young Pan Newsat 12 noon. Simone Tebet (MDB) starts the day in São Paulo, where he visits a recycling cooperative, at 9:40 am. Then the candidate goes to Belo Horizonte, in Minas Gerais, for a walk in Praça Sete, at 3 pm, and a demonstration in defense of Serra do Curral, at 4:30 pm. Felipe D’Ávila (New) is interviewed by the Liberal Group, from Amazonas, at 12:30. Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil) grants an interview to the Young Pan Portal, 12h. Other candidates did not announce an official agenda until the publication of this text.

*With information from reporter Paulo Edson Fiore