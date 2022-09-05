Makeup by Selena Gomez arrives in Brazil! Where to find Rare Beauty products, focused on real beauty

Reproduction, Sephora

The new makeup line from Selena Gomeza rare beauty, is now available in Brazil. The actress and singer’s passion for the universe of beauty joined the concern to celebrate the characteristics that make each person unique to create a brand that defies all standards of aesthetic perfection.

In all products, Rare Beauty uses unique formulas to create light and easy-to-apply makeup, enhancing natural beauty of each person. Although the products are gentle, they can be applied in layers for more dramatic coverage.

If you are a makeup fan and don’t know where to find Selena Gomez products, the purepeople gathers here some of the launched items for you to discover values ​​and where to buy. The complete collection can be found here.

Discovery Eyeshadow Palette, Rare Beauty – R$ 239.00

Soft Punch Liquid Blush, Rare Beauty – R$ 149.00

Weightless Foundation Liquid Foundation, Rare Beauty – R$ 219.00

Kind Words Lip Pencil, Rare Beauty – R$ 109.00

Creamy Blush Stay Vulnerable, Rare Beauty – R$ 149.00

Perfect Strokes Liquid Eyeliner, Rare Beauty – R$ 139.00

