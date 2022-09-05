Man who stole plane in US charged with terrorist threat – News

US federal authorities will be responsible for prosecuting 29-year-old Cory Patterson, who stole a small plane and threatened to drop it over a hypermarket in the state of Mississippi, on Saturday morning (4). He was arrested after landing in a field.

In addition to the theft of the aircraft, Patterson will answer for the crime of terrorist threat. The motive for the crime, however, was not clarified. The FBI (US Federal Police) investigate what happened.

The case mobilized state officials throughout the morning. Several locations, including two Walmart units, had to be emptied on the outskirts of the city of Tupelo.

Patterson worked for 10 years at an airline at the city’s regional airport and, according to police, had access to the aircraft he stole.

Tupelo Police Department Chief John Quaka said he had “some flight instruction” but needed telephone assistance from a professional pilot to land the plane, a twin-engine Beechcraft King Air C90.

The man flew for about five hours, during which time a negotiator maintained telephone contact with him.

In a Facebook post while still on the plane, Patterson even apologized. The text was later erased.

“Sorry everyone. I never really meant to hurt anyone. I love my parents and my sister, this is not your fault. Goodbye,” he wrote.



