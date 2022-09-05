Manufacturers may be forced to update every phone’s Android for 3 years – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

THE European Union wants to reinforce the cell phone update cycle. At the end of August, the European Commission published a draft of a proposal that requires three years of updates to the android It’s from iOS. If approved, the measure may directly impact cell phone and tablet manufacturers with the Google.

If approved, the European Commission proposal will require Android updates for at least five years (Image: Vitor Pádua / Tecnoblog)

The draft, which stems from a discussion that began in March, appeared on August 31. Early on, the document recalls that the growth in demand for smartphones and tablets “resulted in an increase in demand for energy and materials needed” to manufacture them. This phenomenon is accompanied “by an increase in its associated environmental impacts”.

The project also points out that “devices are often replaced prematurely by users and, at the end of their useful life, are not sufficiently reused or recycled, leading to a waste of resources”. Therefore, the action aims to prevent premature obsolescence to reduce the production of electronic waste.

The proposal requirements are available in the second annex. In the document, the Commission points out some requirements, such as the availability of security fixes at no cost for a minimum period of five years. Operating system updates must take place for at least three years.

The requirements do not end there. The draft notes that “the product’s power consumption and any of the other declared parameters” should not deteriorate after an update. According to the proposal, “no performance changes shall occur as a result of rejecting the update, except for third-party application software.”

Updates also need to be released to users within two months of being released to the public.

Android phone makers tend to be the hardest hit (Image: Adrien/Unsplash)

Manufacturers and authorized will have to offer parts

The terms have other requirements for manufacturers, importers and authorized companies. This is the case of the supply of spare parts for up to five years after the product is withdrawn from the market. Among the components listed by the document are the battery, display, cameras, speakers, carrier chip drawer and more.

Information for servicing must also be publicly available. The proposal points out that the companies behind the devices must offer instructions for repairs to professionals. Details must remain publicly available for up to seven years after products are withdrawn from the market.

But there is a catch. In determining the subject and scope, the draft indicates that the regulation will not apply to “mobile phones and tablets with a flexible main display that the user can unroll and roll up partially or fully”. Smartphones designed for high-security communication will also not be affected.

In addition, there will be an adaptation period for the companies. Apparently, the European Commission has not yet reached a consensus. But the document suggests that, possibly, the deadline will be 12 months from the publication of the new rules.

Samsung is one of the few manufacturers to offer updates for a long time (Image: Darlan Helder/Tecnoblog)

Project may impact Android phone manufacturers

When seeing a bill for the European Union, many wonder: how will this affect Brazil? Well, on almost everything. After all, it is one of the most important markets. And as we recently observed, the GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) inspired legislators in most countries, including Brazil, with the LGPD (General Data Protection Law).

But the impact doesn’t end there. Bearing in mind that not all manufacturers have long-term upgrade policies, many will have to adapt. After all, of all the brands, Google and Samsung are one of the few that stand out for updating the Android of some of their products for many years.

This means that companies will have to prolong the update cycle for their cell phones. And this determination, it is hoped, will not only affect the European market. After all, it wouldn’t make any sense to make all the effort to prepare new versions of Android for devices and bring them to just a single region.

In the meantime, Apple does not swim strokes. iOS 16, for example, will be released to all users later this year and will be available for the iPhone 8 and iPhone X, both released in 2017. That is, five years ago.

However, you have to wait. After all, in addition to being a draft, the law needs to be approved. Adoption of the project is expected in the fourth quarter of 2022.

With information: Android Authority and Ars Technica