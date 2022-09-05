Manufacturers want to use satellite to keep you connected

Big companies in the field of technology like Google, Apple, Qualcomm and Space X have a common goal: to expand the satellite network connection. In the case of cell phone manufacturers, the idea is to start and expand the marketing of compatible phones soon.

The goal is to keep devices connected even in areas where there is no mobile internet signal.

a few days ago, Hiroshi Lockheimersenior vice president of Android and other Google services, confirmed, in a post on Twitter, that the next version of Android will have satellite support — in this case, Android 14.

“When we launched the G1 in 2008, it was hard to get 3G+Wifi working. Now we’re designing for satellites. Cool! Excited to support our partners in enabling all of this in the next version of Android!”, he wrote.

wild to think about user experiences for phones that can connect to satellites. When we launched G1 in ’08 it was The stretch to get 3G + WiFi working. now we’re designing for satellites. Cool! excited to support gold partners in enabling all of this in the next version of Android! — Hiroshi Lockheimer (@lockheimer) September 1, 2022

Apple is another company that is targeting technology. According to rumors, the next generations of iPhone will be compatible with the satellite network. It is speculated that the iPhone 14 already comes with the integrated novelty — the new line of cell phones of the brand will be launched this Wednesday (7).

With satellite communication, the user will be able to send emergency messages, in texts or voice, even when he is in an area where there is no mobile network signal.

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, known in the telephone market for always having advance information about Apple’s news, the new functionality has been studied for at least two years and has the main objective of helping people who experience natural disasters or live in geopolitical conflict areas.

chip market

Cristiano Amon, CEO of Qualcomm, also said he is working on adding satellite communication capabilities to its Snapdragon Connect modems. The company is known for making advanced mobile phone processors for Android.

The information was given during IFA 2022, one of the biggest technology events in the world, which started on the 2nd and ends this Tuesday (6th), in Berlin, Germany.

Despite talking about the new technology, Amon said there is still no clear timeline on when the product will hit the market.

starlink

SpaceX’s Starlink telecommunications satellite network has also announced that it is expected to start offering mobile internet to cell phones next year.

The “Coverage Above and Beyond” project will be carried out in partnership with the North American telephone operator T-Mobile. So far, Starlink only provides connection for those who have an antenna at home.

Elon Musk, owner of the company, and Mike Sievert, president of T-Mobile, announced the expansion plan last month during a webcast event at SpaceX’s Starbase facility in South Texas.

How the satellite network works

Emergency calls will be made through a network of low-Earth-orbiting satellites called LEO, which can reach so-called “dead zones” — remote regions, far from cell towers, where smartphones cannot get a signal. .

In the United States, for example, about 1.3 million square kilometers are not covered by any telephone network. An internet signal coming from space would be the solution, because theoretically it can reach any point on the globe.

However, this connection cannot replace traditional mobile network towers, as they only have the bandwidth needed to simultaneously handle a few thousand voice and text calls.

The satellite option is to help users in non-networked locations contact their family members and emergency services during an emergency.