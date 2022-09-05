Marcelo is yet another Brazilian star playing for Olympiacos; see list

Left-back Marcelo surprised the world by being announced as a reinforcement for Olympiacos, from Greece. After leaving Real Madrid, the Brazilian began to be speculated on in several teams around the world. But there was an expectation that he would sign with a team from the main European football leagues.

Upon arriving at Olympiacos, Marcelo puts his name on a list of Brazilian stars who have played for the Greek club and who made history.

The main thing is Giovanni, who joined Olympiacos in 1999 after a spell at Barcelona. In six years, he won six titles. In 2005 he returned to Brazil to play for Santos.

Rivaldo is another who passed through Barcelona and Olympiacos. The former number 10 of the Brazilian national team arrived in Greece in 2004. He liked the country’s football so much that he played for AEK years later.

Zé Elias also worked there. He arrived in 2000 and stayed until 2003. He won the Greek title for the third time.

other stars

Other players known to the Brazilian fan played for Olympiacos, such as Edu Dracena, Dudu Cearense and Guilherme. Rafinha, currently in São Paulo, is the most recent one. The right-back left Flamengo in 2020 to play in Greece. However, it was short lived. He soon returned to Brazil to defend Grêmio.