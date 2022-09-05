Mars One directed by Gabriel Martins will represent Brazil at the Oscars

mars onedirected by Gabriel Martinsand produced by Plastic Films, has just been chosen to represent Brazil at the 2023 Oscars. The film, which had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, will compete for a spot in the Best International Feature Film category. The announcement was made this Monday (05) by the Academia Brasileira de Cinema.

“We are living a moment of great honor, and a lot of happiness, for me personally, for Filmes de Plástico and for the entire film team, because we are opening doors and without a doubt leaving a trail of hope and desire for those who are arriving now to do it. cinema, at a time when they may be discredited of how far a film can go. So this selection is the result of the work of a lot of people, and I think that’s the most important feeling, because MARS ONE is definitely not a movie that is walking alone, it’s the work of a lot of people who want this movie to fly far and this is what represents for me what Brazilian cinema can be, a beautiful and resilient collective force that never stops dreaming of a beautiful future for our art”, says director Gabriel Martins.

For the first time in Brazil, a film by a black director is chosen to represent the country in the biggest award in world cinema. If nominated, Gabriel Martins will be the fourth black director to have a film nominated in this category in Oscar history. The others were: Rachid Bouchareb (indicated by Days of Glory, Dust of Life and Outside the Law), Abderrahmane Sissako (Timbuktu) and Lady Ly (Les Miserables).

“mars one being chosen to represent Brazil in the hope of a new Oscar nomination for International Film, 25 years after Central do Brasil, seems like one of those impossible dreams. But I think that’s the specialty of Filmes de Plástico“, it says Thiago Macêdo Correiafrom Filmes de Plástico, producer of mars one.

“the choice of mars one to represent Brazil at the 2023 Oscars was a democratic and important decision by the jury. The film is about affection and hope, about the possibility of continuing to dream in the midst of so many economic and political difficulties. mars one summarizes Brazilian cinema well, with narrative and technical quality, which is being produced today, representing the diversity of the country“, it says Bárbara Carirychairman of the commission.

mars one is already showing in cinemas across the country, with distribution of Embaúba Films, which should increase the number of rooms starting next Thursday. The film was shown at the Gramado Festival, where it received the Special Jury Prize, the Popular Jury Prize, in addition to Best Screenplay, also signed by Martins; and Best Music Score, by Daniel Simitan.

