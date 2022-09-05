Mason’s Glove celebrates historic feat in video with Khaby Lame

Mason's Glove

Credit: Reproduction

In a recent visit to Europe, Luva de Pedreiro achieved some feats. Iran Ferreira was ‘announced’ by Atlético de Madrid, was with Vinicius Jr, went to Juventus and also recorded with the world influencer Khaby Lame.

This Sunday, Khaby Lame published a new video with the Glove de Pedreiro and, in it, did something historic: he “spoke for the first time” in his publications. The Senegalese influencer went viral with parodies of people who complicate simple tasks, but in all the videos he didn’t speak a word.

On his account, Glova de Pedreiro commented on the video posted by Khaby Lame and celebrated: “I made Khaby speak for the first time”. Several people also commented on surprise when they heard the voice of the Senegalese, who released the famous Brazilian catchphrases: “Receba!” and “Sí”.

“I heard Khaby’s voice,” commented one fan.

The fact of talking to Khaby for the first time during his time in Europe surprised Iran Ferreira, who until then did not know the voice of the idol.

“I didn’t believe it, man. And he never spoke in the videos…”, he said in an interview with ge.

In another video published at the end of August, Luva de Pedreiro went to visit Khaby Lame at his home in Italy, but ended up being expelled by the Senegalese.

Check out the video between Khaby Lame and Glove of Mason:

