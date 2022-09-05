Masseur who has been at Fla for 40 years is hospitalized with a brain tumor – 05/09/2022

Beloved by everyone at the club and for almost 41 years working at Flamengo, the legendary masseuse Denir was admitted to a hospital in the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro after being diagnosed with a brain tumor last weekend. At the age of 73, he had been sick at Ninho do Urubu on Saturday (3).

The red-black medical department monitors the situation and has supported the employee. In an official note, Flamengo released Denir’s clinical picture:

“The Clube de Regatas do Flamengo informs that our dear masseuse Denir has been diagnosed with a brain tumor and will undergo surgery in the next few days. At the moment, he is hospitalized in a hospital in the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro, undergoes tests and follows closely monitored by the medical department of the club. We are together with the family in the positive current and we wish him a good recovery”.

Denir will be 74 years old on the 20th. Last year, Flamengo players honored him in the Carioca Championship title and insisted that the masseuse lift the trophy at Maracanã.