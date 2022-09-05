Mbappé minimizes controversy with Neymar: “There is a lot of respect” | french football

Mbappé and Neymar have been together at PSG for five years, and the French striker made a point of guaranteeing, this Tuesday, that he has no problems with the Brazilian. In a press conference, Paris shirt number 7 was asked about the relationship he has with shirt number 10 and assured: she has ups and downs, like any other.
“With Neymar, we always had a relationship based on respect. We’ve always had colder, sometimes warmer moments. Sometimes we are best friends and sometimes we talk less. That’s the nature of our relationship,” Mbappé said.
It was Mbappé’s first interview since controversy over penalties in PSG’s 5-2 rout of Montpellier, in the French Championship. According to the shirt number 7 of Paris, both have always understood each other.
– There is a lot of respect, I have respect for the player he is and for what he represents and for the importance he has in our team. Life is not linear, things happen, but always with respect and in the interests of PSG.
However, when asked who would take a possible penalty this Tuesday against Juventus in the Champions League, Mbappé avoided guaranteeing that there is a main taker.
“Let’s see (laughs). There will always be an argument, we have to see how it goes during the match. We are not both closed.”
– If the match results in a Neymar hit, he will hit, if it’s me, it’s me. The number 1 doesn’t mean that you hit all the penalties, it doesn’t exist in any club and even less when you play with three players like that (Mbappé, Neymar and Messi). You need to know how to share the cake. No problem with that.
PSG and Juventus face each other this Tuesday, at 16:00 (GMT), at Parc des Princes, for Group H of the Champions League. The match will have real-time monitoring on ge.
Neymar started on the bench and came on in the second half, replacing Mbappé, in PSG’s victory over Nantes – Photo: Stephane Mahe/Reuters