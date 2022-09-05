Mbappé reveals details of relationship after friction with Neymar

Credit: Disclosure – PSG

Assuming PSG’s highest paid post after renewing his contract, Mbappé gained a privilege in the team. Receiving priority from Christophe Galtier, the striker, at the beginning of the season, became the official penalty taker, leaving Neymar as a second option. Thus, the scenario triggered a series of rumors involving friction with the Brazilian, who came to enjoy publications criticizing the change.

In a press conference, Mbappé made it clear that the relationship with Neymar has always been one of respect. Even so, he admitted that he had ups and downs with the number 10, but both will put their respective egos aside for the benefit of the collective, as PSG aims to win the Champions League title.

“It is the sixth year with Neymar. We’ve always had a relationship like this, based on respect, but sometimes with colder and warmer moments. Sometimes we don’t talk much, but the nature of our relationship is like that. I have a lot of respect for the player he is. When you have two players who have strong personalities, you have moments like that, but everything is always with respect and (thinking) in the interest of PSG,” he said.

About his performance, Mbappé regretted the fact that he did not play in the first two games of the season. In this way, he lagged behind in the preparation in relation to the squad, but has been compensating for the fact with an intense training routine.

“The start of the season was successful, even though I think it could have been better, even if I had to prepare against time. You have to be able to distinguish what is happening on and off the field. The most important thing is to help the team.”