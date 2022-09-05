Mikhail Gorbachev dies and attack on Kirchner

In the Round the World board, the team at Power 360 summarizes the main international events of the last week (28.Aug.2022 to 2.Sep.2022).

Watch (5min12s):

If you prefer, read:

CHILE SUMMONS BRAZILIAN AMBASSADOR

On Monday (Aug 29), the day after President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) claimed that Chilean President Gabriel Boric had “the subway burned down” during protests before taking over the country, the government of Chile summoned the ambassador of Brazil in Santiago, Paulo Roberto Soares Pacheco, for clarification.

Bolsonaro’s speech was during his final remarks in the debate with candidates for president of Brazil, held at the band on Sunday (28.Aug). Chilean Foreign Minister Antonia Urrejola said the president’s statements are “absolutely false and corrode democracy and bilateral relations”.

wanted by Power 360Itamaraty stated that the Brazilian ambassador in Santiago, Paulo Roberto Soares Pacheco, responded to the summons from Chile and went to the meeting, but did not provide further details on the matter.

MIKHAIL GORBACHEV dies

On Tuesday (Aug 30), the last leader of the former Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev, he died at age 91.

According to the Moscow Central Clinical Hospital in the Russian capital, “Gorbachev died after a serious and prolonged illness”.

A person close to the former Soviet leader told the Russian agency interfax that death from Covid-19 has been ruled out. The source claimed that illness and age had taken a toll on him.

Gorbachev assumed the Soviet command in 1985. His government was marked by reforms of social and economic opening, called perestroika, and government transparency, glasnost.

He resigned on December 25, 1991. A day later, the Soviet Union came to an end.

VENEZUELA AND COLOMBIA

Also on Tuesday, Venezuela and Colombia resumed diplomatic relations.

Colombian Ambassador Armando Benedetti met with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro at Palacio Miraflores in Caracas, capital of Venezuela.

The two reaffirmed the urgency of reestablishing the bonds of friendship, which, according to them, should never have been broken.

Nicolás Maduro had broken with Colombia in 2019 after then-Colombian President Iván Duque recognized Juan Guaidó as self-proclaimed president.

UN IAEA IN ZAPORIZHZHIA

On Thursday (September 1st), the UN IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) visited the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine.

The mission aims to assess the physical damage and risks after the bombing in the region of the plant. The group will determine the functionality of safety and security systems, assess the conditions of workers and carry out urgent safeguard activities.

Zaporizhzhia is Europe’s largest nuclear power plant and has been under Russian control since March. Attacks on the region intensified in August.

Ukraine and Russia exchange accusations about responsibility for the bombings.

HEALTH IN CHILE

Also on Thursday, Chile enlarged free access to the public health system. The measure was a campaign promise by Chilean President Gabriel Boric and will benefit more than 5 million people.

Until then, part of the 15 million Chileans with access to the health system adhered to the co-payment model of the national health fund.

To participate, users must contribute 7% of their taxable monthly income to the fund.

The government estimates an annual cost of 21 billion Chilean pesos, equivalent to approximately R$119 million.

ATTACK ON CRISTINA KIRCHNER

On Thursday night, a man tried to shoot the vice president of Argentina, Cristina Kirchner. The attack was carried out when Cristina got out of the car to enter the building where she lives in the Recoleta neighborhood of Buenos Aires.

In videos on social networks, it is possible to see a cluster of people, when the aggressor appears and points a gun at her. Despite being loaded, the gun did not fire.

The person responsible for trying to shoot the vice president is Brazilian Fernando Andrés Sabag Montiel, 35 years old. He has lived in Argentina since 1993 and have a criminal record.

Fernando was arrested on Thursday night.