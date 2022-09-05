NASA cancels launch of the Artemis 1 lunar rocket for the second time; understand – Science

The US space agency, the NASAcanceled for the second time the launch of Space Launch System rocket (SLS) to the Moon, which was scheduled for this Saturday (3). With the new suppression, the start of the program Artemis to get the Americans to the Moon had its schedule delayed.

The launch was scheduled for 2:17 pm local time (3:17 pm ET), with a two-hour firing window.

In a statement, NASA explained that the cancellation was due to liquid hydrogen leak – fuel. The agency said that several efforts were made to solve the problem, such as replacing the fence, but it was not possible to solve it. It took more than three hours trying to stop the leak.

Launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson has made the decision to cancel takeoff from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Last Monday, the first cancellation was made, after the agency’s technical teams identified a cooling problem in one of the four engines of the superrocket that will take the Orion capsule into lunar orbit.

New planned release date

NASA was already working on a new date in case it needed to postpone the mission again. The new Expected date is next Monday (5). However, the American space agency must previously analyze all the parameters of the operation. The closest date would be the next 19th, due to the position of the Earth and the Moon.

In the middle of this long weekend in the United States, about 400,000 people were expected to attend the launch from the rocket, mainly from the neighboring beaches. Several astronauts were there.

Mission

Five decades after the last Apollo missionthis unmanned onboard test mission is the first step in the Artemis program, which aims to establish a lasting human presence on the Moon, and then allow it to be used as a springboard to Mars.

O SLS rocket orange and white, which was scheduled to take off, has been in development for over a decade, with the aim of becoming the most powerful in the world.

O Artemis 1 should allow verifying that the Orion capsule, located on top of the rocket, has the necessary safety conditions to transport astronauts in the future.

Thanks to this new spacecraft, NASA hopes to relaunch the distant human exploration.

The Moon is 1,000 times farther from Earth than the International Space Station (ISS). The total trip should take about six weeks.

Orion will venture as far as 64,000 kilometers behind the Moon, farther than any other habitable spacecraft has been to date.

The main objective of the Artemis 1 mission is to test the capsule’s heat shield, the largest ever built. On its return to the Earth’s atmosphere, it will have to endure a speed of 40 thousand km/h and a temperature equivalent to half that recorded on the surface of the sun.