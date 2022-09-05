New York’s horse-drawn carriages may be out of date – 09/05/2022

Very traditional, both for tourists visiting New York and for fans who watch classics of American cinema, horse-drawn carriage rides may have their days numbered.

If a new bill, which is being considered by the New York City Council, passes, the carriages would be replaced by electric vehicles by June 2024. This initiative was boosted after a horse fell ill and fell on an avenue near the park in early August this year.

Other articles about animals

This is not the first time that the controversial activity has tried to be cancelled. Animal rights advocates have been fighting for an end to transportation for years, and the city’s former mayor, Bill de Blasio, tried to end transportation during his two terms in the city, between 2014 and 2022.

“Manhattan is probably the worst place in the world to have a job on horseback, in traffic, in noise, with pollution, with terrible heat and terrible conditions,” said Robert Holden, a board member and author of the project, in an interview with the agency. AFP

The project has 14 sponsors and needs 26 votes to be approved. Animal advocates hope that a vote will be held by next month.

Horse fell ill and fell on New York street last month Image: Reproduction / NBC News

The two sides of the story

Animal advocates claim that the horses live in precarious conditions, in many cases suffer from malnutrition and dehydration, and are subjected to high doses of stress, due to their proximity to cars.

On the other hand, the 130 drivers say that the horses are well taken care of and defend the activity regulated by law. Following city rules, horses don’t work more than nine hours a day and only go out when the thermometer reads between -7 and 32 degrees Celsius.

The tours, which have been around since the 1800s, last 45 minutes and cost more than $160.