Neymar has the Champions and the World Cup to dethrone Mbappé, the almighty of PSG – Prisma

PSG’s main player, for the board, for the French press, for the fans has a name.



Kylian Sanmi Mbappé Lottin.



23 years old, world champion with the French national team.

Striker who turned his back on Real Madrid to continue playing for Paris Saint-Germain, for the highest salary on the planet.

And that also required the change of the executive who commands football. The Brazilian Leonardo left and the Portuguese Luís Campos entered.

He is the protagonist of the team that also has Neymar and Messi.

At 35, the Argentine doesn’t want any problems.

A seven-time Ballon d’Or owner, a billionaire, he just wants to have a quiet end to his career.

Neymar, 30, who left Barcelona to be the protagonist of PSG, fight to be the best in the world, win the Champions League for the French team, has not achieved any of his goals.

Thanks to Mbappé, who also arrived in Paris in August 2017.

In all statistics, the Frenchman was leaving the Brazilian behind.

Kylian’s absolute, submissive respect is gone.

He knows he is valued more than his companion seven years his senior. And that he is marked by career confusions.

In today’s press conference, before the match against Juventus, Mbappé felt free to expose that he does not maintain a stable, friendly relationship with Neymar.

Quite the opposite.

“Sometimes we are the best friends in the world. Sometimes we talk less.

“That’s the nature of our relationship.

“Life is not linear.”

And in this carousel, the moment of the two is delicate.

According to French journalists, Neymar, who chose to extend his contract until 2027, knows he has to put up with Mbappé.

Until at least the World Cup.

The Brazilian believes he can change his status, depending on what happens to him and Tite’s team in Qatar.

He had to hear openly from coach Christophe Galtier that the team’s first penalty shootout is Mbappé.

And at the weekend, Neymar started on the bench against Nantes.

He was ‘spared’ for tomorrow’s match against Juventus.

The Champions League has never been taken so seriously by Neymar.

He believes that it could be the first step towards imposing himself again against Mbappé.

But the Frenchman was also prepared not to lose the first hierarchical position at PSG.

The internal dispute is open.

Just no less wide open.

And Neymar is losing.

You will have to turn around on the field…