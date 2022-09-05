Nightwing gains impressive powers in new DC comics

Hero may have reached deity status

In the alternate timeline of DC Comics, Future State (or Future State in the original), Night Wing became a super powerful protector of the city of gotham. Thanks to a drug popularly attributed to the villain banishthe character has awakened an awesome new power in Future State: Gotham #16.

Written by Dennis Culves and with art of Giannis Milonogiannisthe edition continues the great event called Future State. In it we saw the universe A.D jumping a few decades into the future and, along with it, new versions of the characters being explored.

While the saga has had mixed reviews from the public, some stories have taken unexpected paths, such as Dick Grayson, the Nightwing. In recent issues, the character has faced the rest of the bat family to show that he is worthy of being the only Batman in town.

However, something has not fully fitted into this idea. This is because the character has injected directly into his body, through an improved uniform, the experimental drug used by Bane. To reach his maximum, in issue #16, Dick used all the dosage, turning Nightwing into something completely “unnatural”.

After the drug takes effect, Dick begins to levitate and glow. Bursting with electrical energy, the hero defeats all the rest of the bat family. It is then that he says: “There is only one Batman. And I will never die”.

There’s still no confirmation on what the extent of Nightwing’s powers will be, but the character appears to be walking the winding path of becoming something other than human, like the Dr. Manhattan in watchmen and even Lucyfrom the film starring Scarlett Johansson.

The question now is whether the character will become a villain or will he remain a hero.

