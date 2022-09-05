Niterói surrounded by smart cameras

share tweet share share Email

The streets of Niterói will be reinforced with another 50 smart cameras that will be installed at strategic points in the city. They will be added to the 522 that already monitor the municipality through the 24-hour surveillance of the Integrated Center for Public Security (Cisp), a tool made available by the City Hall to assist the security forces in the fight against crime. The new equipment, with state-of-the-art technology, should soon be installed in the city, in a plan that includes streets in all regions. Currently, electronic fencing has 70 smart cameras.

The Municipal Public Order Department, responsible for the system, will also put into practice this semester a package of measures that includes: electronic incident report, use of quadricycles and electronic bicycles by the Municipal Guard, in addition to studying the expansion of the use of cutting-edge technology. (Cisp 2.0 Project), with software improvement, with a view to modernizing the Center for the next 10 years.

The actions are part of the strategy of the Niterói Pact Against Violence, the municipality’s public security policy, which has 18 projects in the areas of Prevention, Policing and Justice, Citizens’ Coexistence and Engagement and Integrated Territorial Action.

The Integrated Center for Public Security completed seven years this August, surpassing the mark of 200,000 attendances through the number 153, consolidating itself as a tool to support the population for the solution of the most varied demands, in addition to being an important tool for the security forces in the fight against crime, with crimes solved and criminals arrested in actions guided by the municipal guards who operate in Cisp. “Niterói is an example. The city planned itself, and through the actions implemented by the Niterói Pact Against Violence, we expanded Cisp’s performance, uniting the technology and the operational that is there at the end, with our street teams. The population today knows that they have this support. We use consolidated data to implement our actions”explained Paulo Henrique de MoraesPublic Order Secretary of Niterói.

More than 250 vehicles have been recovered since 2019, with the implementation of electronic fencing, with the guidance of agents from the Integrated Center for Public Security, which proves the importance of the intelligence service in helping to solve crimes. In addition, during the coronavirus pandemic, Cisp guided the population about the service points made available by the Municipal Health Department and the social and economic aid developed by the Niterói City Hall.

Since 2015, the Integrated Center for Public Security has helped in the investigation and elucidation of crimes that also led to the arrest of criminals, arrested in actions guided by municipal guards who work in the area. More than 2,500 images were exported to police stations and courts of law, with the help of the agency’s intelligence sector. Cisp’s work has already become a reference, being sought after by members of the security areas from other states and municipalities who visit Niterói to learn about the services offered there.

“Today, Cisp is integrated with the main security forces in Brazil. We registered successful actions with the Federal Highway Police and Federal Police, supporting these bodies in cases of vehicles that were transporting drugs from other states. With the Federal Police, for example, we assist in cases of assault on couriers at the Post Office. We will continue to work to serve the population of Niterói with excellence, adding new technologies, new professionals and bringing more agencies to be part of this successful integration”explained the inspector Nilson Cunhadirector of CISP.

The new cameras, according to him, will be installed in places that are evaluated as priorities according to the analysis of possible criminal stains. The quadricycles acquired by the City of Niterói are already being prepared and will be able to support Operation Summer.

“ATVs will be incorporated into beach patrols and will help to monitor locations more quickly, providing even better service to the population and also integrated with the Cisp system through speed and technology”explained the inspector Paulo Brito.

Occurrences in the palm of the hand

The Public Order Department is acquiring 300 smartphone devices with antivirus protection and motorcycle adapters, which are part of the expansion of the modernization process that is being implemented with the objective of optimizing time and facilitating the attendance of occurrences.

“The guards will use the telephones and will remain integrated into the Cisp System. In addition to streamlining services, there is still the issue of saving paper, contributing to sustainability”explains the Municipal Guard Leandro Rodrigues responsible for the technology sector at Cisp.

license plate recognition

In addition to the 522 cameras, Cisp currently has 70 intelligent electronic fencing cameras. These cameras are capable of capturing in seconds the license plate of a vehicle or fragments that are involved in some type of occurrence. In both cases, the license plate of the vehicles was inserted into the electronic fencing system, and the car was also monitored in real time by the Cisp cameras. The Municipality also has 10 security portals at the entrances and exits of the city.

The new cameras will have intelligence analysis and license plate recognition software, and will be placed at specific points in the city, increasing efficiency in border areas of the city, which will help security forces in the recovery of cloned vehicles or even those that have been stolen at that time, coordinating integrated actions to prevent the flow of cars and suspects.

Cisp has also become an important tool to help the population through the number 153, whose Call Center is operated by Municipal Guards trained to assist residents in the most varied situations.

In the assistance area, agents guide and assist situations such as: animal rescue, assistance to Samu, urban planning, traffic, city hall operational services, complaints of postures or environmental and services provided by the Niterói Cleaning Company (Clin).

The agency also receives, in the area of ​​crimes, complaints or reports of robberies, theft, cloning of vehicles, suspicious attitude, support, preventive investigation, embezzlement, among others. For each action, complaint or communication, the Call Center operators direct the responsible body or the intelligence sector starts tracking the situation.

Cisp integrates the state, federal and municipal security forces, in addition to the Fire Department, NitTrans and Civil Defense, and provided the greatest reduction in crime that had ever been recorded in the city in the last 20 years, reducing by more than 80 % some indicators such as theft, vehicle theft, violent lethality, among others.

Among the actions, the City Hall created the Niterói Public Security Observatory, the City of Public Order, the Integrated Center for Public Security (Cisp), the Electronic Fencing and the Niterói Presente program, which until 2021 was fully paid by the city hall. In addition, there was the expansion of Proeis in the city; the reform of police stations; the restructuring of the Municipal Guard with an increase in the number of personnel.

The Cisp system is operated by trained municipal guards, in addition to the presence of a military police officer and a member of the Security Present Program. Whenever any suspicious movement is registered or the cameras visualize any type of occurrence, the agents trigger the security force closest to the place. The equipment integrates all state, federal and municipal security forces, in addition to the Fire Department, NitTrans and Civil Defense.

The main actions of the Niterói City Hall in support of Security

– Niterói Pact Against Violence – With a total investment of R$ 304 million, the Niterói Pact Against Violence has 18 projects in the areas of Prevention, Policing and Justice, Coexistence and Engagement of Citizens and integrated Territorial Action. Niterói is the only municipality in the state to have an integrated program of this size, working in several areas to assist security agencies.

– Restructuring of the Municipal Guard, with an increase in staff, professional development and focus on qualification

– Creation of the Integrated Center for Public Security (Cisp) in 2015

– Construction of Outstanding Companies for the Military Police

– Inauguration of the Niterói Homicide Police Station

– Construction of the City of Public Order

– Creation of the Security Observatory

– Refurbishment of police stations

– Structuring the Electronic Fencing, with 70 smart cameras spread across strategic locations in the city

– Expansion of Proeis













