NUBANK intends to launch a payroll loan; check out the news

O Nubankone of the largest digital banks in Latin America, offers several services to its customers, such as free digital account, credit and debit card, investment, loan, among others.

To increase its list of services, fintech intends to launch, soon, a payroll loan line.

When will the payroll loan be launched?

The representatives of the digital bank met with analysts from Goldman Sachs and BTG Pactual, to discuss the possible conditions of their consignment. However, there is currently no release date.

According to Nubank’s new investor relations executive, Jorg Friedemann, the company has been working on several new products, which involve investments, insurance and BNPL solutions.

“One of its main focuses at the moment is to consolidate itself as a long-term winner in the products it currently offers in Brazil. It is also very focused on the launch of the payroll loan product by the end of the year”, says Friedemann.

Nubank personal loan

While the payroll loan is not released, interested parties can hire a fintech personal loan. The most interesting thing is that the contractor has a period of up to 3 months to start paying the debt.

In this sense, the modality has special conditions, which means that demand is high among fintech customers. In addition to the possibility of starting to repay the loan after 90 days, the Nubank allows the debt to be paid in up to 24 installments.

It is also possible to choose the best payment date through the application. The service, which is only offered to people who already have a Nubank account, is easily accessible.

So, to check if there is a pre-approved limit for you, just access the application and check the contracting conditions.

How to get a personal loan from Nubank?

See below how to hire a personal loan through the platform:

open the application of Nubank (available for Android and iOS); Click on the “Loan” tab; Select the option “Simulate Loan”; Inform the reason for contracting the loan; Set the mode; Enter the desired value; Choose the number of installments; Indicate the best payment date (with a grace period of up to 3 months); Check the conditions available; If you agree with the conditions presented, complete the operation.

With regard to the payment of Nubank’s personal loan, it occurs monthly through the digital bank account. That is, the customer must deposit the amount of the installment in his account so that it is deducted on the due date. If the payment is not made on the scheduled date, a fixed fine of 2% is charged, in addition to interest.