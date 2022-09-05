Oi Fibra reduces the price of its broadband service; know the new value

Increasingly competitive in the fiber optic broadband internet market, Oi adjusted its 1Gb/s package for the second time this year. As a result, the operator’s service, which is undergoing judicial reorganization, is closer to its competitors, although it is still a little more expensive than TIM Live.

The new price for the 1 Gb/s package from Oi Fibra is now R3 199.90 per month, which is a price for payment by automatic debit or credit card. If it is a bank slip, the monthly fee becomes R$ 219.90 per month.

According to Oi, its plan has an upload rate of 500 Mbps, including free installation and Wi-Fi modem, in addition to 12-month loyalty, where the user needs to stay with the service for 1 year, subject to paying a fine, in case of a break. of the contract. It is worth mentioning that these offers were granted for Rio de Janeiro, and there may be price variations in other regions or the offer may not be available.

Compared to the previous value, this is a great improvement for new consumers to hire Oi Fibra, since, previously, the same package was sold for R$ 279.90 per month, under the same conditions: credit card or automatic debit, and with an addition of R$ 20 in the conventional ticket.

The 1 Gbps package from Oi Fibra also includes access to Oi Play Basic and Oi Expext In person, in addition to the Oi Leitura, Oi Notícias, Oi Esportes em Revistas and Oi Mundo e Negócios 3 apps.

Price comparison

Although it has reduced the monthly fee of its plan and is closer to its competitors, Oi Fibra still lags behind TIM’s service, which remains the cheapest on the market.

The TIM Live plan, which is also via fiber optics, costs R$ 161.50 per month, in addition to offering access to Paramount+. In addition, there is still another package with a monthly fee of R$ 187.90/month in conjunction with Paramount+, HBO Max and Deezer Premium.

However, Oi Fibra is more affordable than the prices charged by Claro, which offers broadband for R$ 299.90 for a gigabit connection. In addition, Oi also wins in the technology used, since it uses optical fiber, while the competitor, in most municipalities, still uses coaxial cable, limiting the upload to 100 Mbps.