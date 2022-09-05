Oi Fibra reduces the price of the 1 Giga broadband internet plan by R$ 80

Oi applied a discount of almost 30% on the “Oi Fibra 1 Giga” plan, allowing the operator’s customers to contract a fixed broadband internet plan with high speed at a lower price than competitors. This option is one of the company’s main attractions to win new customers after the dissolution of the mobile division. According to information, the price reduction makes the operator’s 1 Gbps plan cheaper than the option offered by Claro, however, TIM still stands out for having the most affordable package. In the case of Oi Fibra, the tele company applied a promotional discount of R$80 and the plan went from R$279.90/month to R$199.90/month.

this benefit o is only for payment on credit or automatic debit cards, increasing to R$ 299/month in the digital payment slip. Hiring can be done through the website or by calling the call center, being able to subscribe not only to the 1 Giga option, but also with lower speeds of 500 Mega, 400 Mega or 200 Mega. As stated on the contracting page, this plan option is interesting for home users who use multiple devices (10 or more) connected to the network. In addition to the high download and upload speeds, the Oi Fibra 1 Giga also stands out for offering an included Wi-Fi Up modem, access to Oi Play and a free activation fee.

This promotion is valid for 12 months and is only available in selected cities, it is necessary to contact the Oi Customer Service by calling 0800 184 1515 to check availability in your region. See more plans: 500 Mega: BRL 129.90/month;

