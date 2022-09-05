Olivia Wilde pairs top with suit as she poses with Harry Styles in Venice – Vogue

+



Marking their first red carpet together as a couple, director Olivia Wilde and her leading man Harry Styles arrived for the photo shoot of their film at the Venice Film Festival Don’t Worry Darling on Monday morning (Photo: Getty Images)

The long-awaited movie premiere “Don’t Worry Darling” is happening at the Venice Film Festival this Monday (05).

Marking their first red carpet appearance together as a couple, the film’s director Olivia Wilde38, and the protagonist Harry Styles29, arrived separately for the premiere photo shoot.

know more

Olivia innovated the look by leaving the shirt aside and combining a black bra under a green suit from the autumn-winter 22 collection. Chanel. The actor wore a cream pinstripe blazer with navy blue pants and a scarf around his neck.

As the couple joined the cast members Chris Pine and Gemma Chanthere was no sign of the protagonist Florence Pughwho declined to attend the photocall and press conference, amid speculation of friction between her and director Olivia on set.

The 26-year-old actress – who plays Harry’s wife in the film – will arrive in Venice a few hours after the press conference, coming straight from the set of “Dune – Part 2” in Budapest, as confirmed by the international press.

She is expected to hit the red carpet to attend the debut screening, before returning to Budapest on Tuesday morning.

know more

understand the case

A report by Page Six in late July stated that Pugh was uncomfortable with the situation where Wilde was hooking up with Styles during the production of “Don’t Worry Darling” – while still married to Jason Sudeikis – before parting ways in November.

The ‘climate’ would have intensified after the disclosure of hot scenes of the actress with Styles. Wilde later revealed that she was ‘forced’ to cut several sex scenes, adding that “We still live in a really puritanical society”.

“When it comes down to your sex scenes or watching the most famous man in the world make out with someone, that’s not why I do it. [atuar]. That’s not why I’m in this industry. Obviously, the nature of hiring the most famous pop star in the world, you’re going to have conversations like that. That’s not what I’m going to discuss because [este filme é] bigger and better than that. And the people who made it are bigger and better than that,” Florence said in an interview.

Olivia Wilde also denied all speculation that the lead was paid more than co-star Florence Pugh for the film. “There is absolutely no validity to these claims,” ​​Wilde told Variety when asked about reports that her boyfriend earned triple his salary.

know more

See more photos below.

Harry Styles (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) (Photo: Corbis via Getty Images)

Olivia Wilde (Photo by Alessandra Benedetti – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) (Photo: Corbis via Getty Images)