Olivia Wilde reveals her reasons for firing Shia LaBeouf

Actress and director Olivia Wilde said what her reasons were for firing Shia LaBeouf from “Don’t Worry Honey” and cited her shock to learn of the actor’s ex-girlfriends’ abuse allegations in an interview with Variety magazine.

At first, LeBeouf would be the protagonist of the long, which is scheduled to premiere on September 22. But in 2020, at the beginning of filming, he was fired, and replaced by Harry Styles, singer and Olivia’s boyfriend.

At the time, the director had said that Shia would leave the film due to scheduling conflicts, but now, to Variety, she explained the need to create a safe environment for the entire production.

“I say this as someone who is an admirer of his work. His process was not consistent with the ethics I demand in my productions. He has a process that, in a way, seems to need combative energy, and I personally I don’t believe this is conducive to better performances. I believe creating a safe and reliable environment is the best way for people to do the best job possible. Ultimately, my responsibility is to protect the production and the cast. That’s my job “, Olivia argued.

A few months after his dismissal, allegations of harassment and abuse against the actor came to light. His ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs sued him for sexual assault. Then, another ex of the actor, Karolyn Pho denounced him for physical abuse. Subsequently, other similar allegations emerged – one of them came from singer Sia.

On Twitter, the singer commented, “I was also emotionally hurt by Shia, a pathological liar, who tricked me into an adulterous relationship by claiming to be single. I believe he is very sick and I have compassion for him and his victims.”

After the accusations, the actor checked himself into a rehabilitation clinic in the United States.

“A lot of things came up after that (dismissal) happened that really bothered me, behavior-wise,” Wilde said. “I really wish him health and evolution because I believe in restorative justice,” she added.