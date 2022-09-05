One dead and nine missing in seaplane crash in the United States

O The plane had departed Friday Harbor, a popular tourist destination in the San Juan Islands, Washington state, and was bound for the city of Renton, in the same state.

The aircraft was only in the air for 19 minutes before crashing into Mutiny Bay at around 15:11 (23:11 on Sunday in Lisbon) for reasons still unknown.

Initially, US authorities indicated, on the social network Twitter, that nine people were on board, but later, they said that ten people were on the aircraft.

Washington authorities established a security perimeter at the site, 64 kilometers from Seattle, to which several emergency teams were deployed, as well as four boats, a helicopter and an airplane.

In May 2019, six people died in a mid-air collision between two tourist seaplanes in Alaska.

The planes, based in Ketchikan, carrying passengers from the same cruise ship, the Princess Royal, were returning from flights through Misty Fjords, considered national monuments of the United States.

