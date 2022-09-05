One of Heidi Klum’s exes had an affair with Amber Heard

ads

That common ex for Heidi Klum and Amber Heard is actually art dealer Vito Schnabel. Klum had a three-year romance with New York native Schnabel, but split from him in 2017, telling People: “I think it’s important to take the time to pause and reflect.” This came after a source claimed to People that their romance was in turmoil due to the now ex-couple living on opposite sides of the US, adding, “And it’s the start of a school year and Heidi has to focus on the kids.”

As for what happened to Heard then? Well, Page Six claimed that the two started a romance in May 2018 after a viewer claimed to have seen them together in New York. “They kissed during breakfast. Amber then walked out carrying a paper bag full of delicious candy.” Us Weekly doubled down on the dating claims, citing a source who revealed: “They were holding hands as they sat at the table and looked like a couple. She was laughing and laid her head on his shoulder for a second, and they grabbed some food. go before you leave, hand in hand. It felt romantic.” They didn’t hide much of their romance after that, with photos published by People showing the couple looking loved while watching Wimbledon in London in July 2018.

But things didn’t last long…