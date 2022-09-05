One UI 5.0 beta 2 animations are less fluid than in previous versions

Samsung is already making the beta 2 version of One UI available for the models of the Galaxy S21 and S22 lines. However, even though the company has added several new functions for the use of custom Android, there are reports that the animations on the devices are less fluid.

On social media, a user showed a video comparing the new version of One UI with versions 4.1 and 4.1.1 of the system. In this way, it is possible to notice how the animation got worse with the new update, which is not only more stuck, but there is also a small delay after the gesture of returning to the home page.