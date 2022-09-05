One UI 5.0 beta 2 animations are less fluid than in previous versions

Samsung is already making the beta 2 version of One UI available for the models of the Galaxy S21 and S22 lines. However, even though the company has added several new functions for the use of custom Android, there are reports that the animations on the devices are less fluid.
On social media, a user showed a video comparing the new version of One UI with versions 4.1 and 4.1.1 of the system. In this way, it is possible to notice how the animation got worse with the new update, which is not only more stuck, but there is also a small delay after the gesture of returning to the home page.
In another post, the capture shows the performance of the transitions of the new One UI compared to systems used by competitors such as ColorOs 13, MIUI 13 and OriginOS. As a result, there are no changes and Samsung’s interface lags behind all others, with a pretty significant lag.
However, we are still talking about a beta version, which means that it should have new enhancements. So, until you get to stable, the performance of the animations should improve. After all, the brand was already working on better transitions before the release of version 5.0 beta 2, although you can’t see it in the last update.
One UI 5 Beta2: The laziest animation of any phone brand in the world.
Samsung Software: Although we can’t be the fastest, we can be the slowest! pic.twitter.com/X2T2xjeBO0
— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) September 4, 2022
(Updated September 5, 2022 at 5:14 pm)