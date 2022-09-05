Parents say why they buried murdered model in wedding dress

Dusty and Leslie Giles, parents of model Christy Giles, who was killed at age 24 from multiple drug intoxication in November 2021, said they decided to bury their daughter along with a wedding dress she never wore so someone else wouldn’t do it. use of the part.

To The New York Post, Dusty and Leslie told that they had planned to hold a wedding ceremony for their daughter, but that ended up not happening due to the young woman’s murder. However, the mother pointed out that she would not want someone else to wear the dress chosen for the model and, for that reason, they chose to place the piece with Christy’s remains.

“This is all still very painful. How are we coping? We’re broken, we’re trying to carry an unbearable burden,” the model’s mother said.

Christy Giles and architect friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, 26, were murdered in November last year. Their bodies were left lifeless outside hospitals in Los Angeles, USA, after a night of partying. Christy’s family took the model’s body to be buried in the state of Alabama.

In April 2022, a police report found that the model and the architect died as a result of “multiple drug intoxication”. Still, in Hilda’s case, the young woman also suffered from organ failure.

Giles was rumored to have a lethal mixture of cocaine, fentanyl, the anesthetic ketamine – widely used as a party drug – and gamma-hydroxybutyrate acid, known as the rape drug. In turn, Cabrales-Arzola had cocaine, ecstasy and other drugs that were not identified by forensics.

At the time of the tragedy, security cameras caught three masked men leaving the model’s body at a Culver City hospital and, shortly afterwards, abandoning the architect’s body at Kaiser Permanente in West LA. The men were in a black Toyota with no plates.

Afterwards, the trio were arrested for their connection to both deaths. David Pearce, 40, was charged with committing involuntary manslaughter, and Michael Ansbach, 47, and Brandt Osborn, 42, were charged.

Police believe Christy Giles and Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola met the men at a party on the Eastside of Los Angeles on Nov. 13. According to authorities, the young women stayed overnight in Pearce’s apartment on Olympic Boulevard. According to Giles’ husband, the wife and friend were likely drugged at the scene.