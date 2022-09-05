Passenger is kicked off flight and loses job at pharmaceutical after cursing flight attendants





A riot aboard an American Airlines flight from Philadelphia to Dallas on Tuesday resulted in a passenger being kicked off the plane and fired from his job at pharmaceutical giant GSK. That’s because the man was recorded saying racist and homophobic words towards other passengers, under the surprised gaze of the other travelers.

The former GSK employee was fired by the London-based pharmaceutical company for what its US division described as behavior “reprehensible” what “does not reflect the culture of our company”. He was easily identified after he bragged to other passengers that he was a chemical engineer for GSK.

The incident was recorded by several other passengers aboard the flight. In the scenes (below, wait to load), the boy can be heard calling his seatmates from “liberal fags”. Before that, he would have cursed the flight attendants and other black people aboard the plane.

A disgusting homophobe gets kicked off his flight from Philadelphia for harassing the person seated beside him. The man has a huge meltdown on the way out bragging about his his job at GlaxoSmithKline as a chemical engineer… Probably not for long sir. pic.twitter.com/NVir4Oj4Hn — 🥀_Imposter_🕸️ (@Imposter_Edits) September 2, 2022





The video shows the man arguing: “Obviously I’m a white man who carries the black bag because I’m racist”he shouts to his captive audience. “You’re kicking me off the fucking plane because I’m racist. I did nothing”, he continued. Eventually admitting defeat, the man exits the plane, but not before calling the passengers back. “liberal fags” and reveal your job title and employer.

After the video was posted on the social network Reddit, other users quickly identified the man and called the company, which also wasted no time in firing its employee. In addition, GSK also said in a tweet that it opened an internal investigation to evaluate the case at the company.



