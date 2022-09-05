Paulo Palaia is the new Director of Digital Transformation

Marketplace

THE Petrobras (PETR4) reported this Monday (5) that the company’s president, Caio Paes de Andrade, appointed Paulo Palaia to the position of Executive Director of Digital Transformation and Innovation, replacing Juliano Dantas.

As informed by Petrobras in a material fact disclosed to the market, the appointment will still undergo internal corporate governance procedures, including compliance and integrity analyzes necessary for the succession process.

The process must go through the People Committee and then through deliberation by the Board of Directors.

Who is Paulo Palaia?

Paulo Palaia holds a bachelor’s degree in Data Processing from Universidade Braz Cubas and an improvement in strategic IT management from UC Berkeley, in the USA.

With a career spanning over 36 years, the Petrobras’ new director He has been technology director at Gol (GOLL4) for over nine years.

Palaia has also acted as a technology consultant for Hospital Sírio Libanês, GJP Hotéis Exclusivos, Movida, JSL and Grupo Comporte.

Check out the Material Fact of Petrobras:

Petrobras leads in dividends

Petrobras is the champion in the ranking of stocks that paid the most dividends in August, according to a survey by Economatica/TC for the Money Times portal.

In August, the company paid the first installment of a ‘megadividend’ of R$87 billion announced at the end of July, whose value per share (both common and preferred) was R$3.36.

Vale (VALE3), Taesa (TAEE11) and Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) are also on the list.

Vale had a yield of 5.12%, paying R$ 3.57, while Taesa had a dividend yield of 5.12% in the period, with a distribution of R$ 3.57, and Banco do Brasil delivered 2.18 %, paying R$ 0.78.

Petrobras’ preferred shares (PETR4) had a yield of 19.71%, while its common shares (PETR3) had a dividend yield of 18.21% in the period.

THE Petrobras was also named the world’s top dividend payer in the second quarter of 2022, after paying US$9.7 billion in dividends and beating companies such as Nestlé, Rio Tinto, China Mobile and Microsoft.