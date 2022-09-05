Petrobras (PETR4) appoints Paulo Palaia to occupy the position of Director of Digital Transformation

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) announced that its president Caio Mário Paes de Andrade appointed Paulo Palaia to occupy the position of Executive Director of Digital Transformation and Innovation, replacing Juliano Dantas.

According to the statement, the nomination will be submitted to the internal corporate governance procedures, including the respective analyzes of compliance and integrity necessary for the company’s succession process, forwarded for consideration by the People Committee and, then, deliberation by the Board of Directors.

Palaia holds a Bachelor’s degree in Data Processing from Universidade Braz Cubas and an improvement in Strategic IT Management from UC Berkeley – California – USA.

The executive has more than 37 years of career in the Information Technology area, having held the position of Technology Director at GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S/A and General Director at GOLLabs, an innovation laboratory focused on the airline industry, for over 9 years. He was also Technology Director at Webjet Linhas Aéreas, DASA, CVC, and Chairman of the Deliberative Council of the Brazilian Association of e-Business, between 2015 and 2016.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

In addition, he worked as a technology consultant for Hospital Sírio Libanês, GJP Hotéis Exclusivos, MOVIDA Aluguel de Carros, JSL SA and Grupo COMPORTE.

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP strategist reveals 6 cheap stocks to buy today.

Related