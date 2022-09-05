Peyton Manning says he’s ‘crushed’ over not being able to film a cameo in ‘Emily in Paris’

ads

A Peyton Manning cameo was in the works for Emily in Paris, but it looks like the producers missed their chance to have the former NFL quarterback in the Netflix series.

If you remember, Peyton claimed to be a superfan of Emily in a “Weekend Update” skit on Saturday Night Live in January. “This show has it all,” he raved. “Romance, adventure, sensuality, culture, a new vision of feminism – finally – not to mention a culinary tapestry so rich I can only describe it as ‘food porn’”.

In that sketch, Weekend Update co-host Colin Jost was surprised to learn that Peyton had watched Emily in Paris instead of watching the NFL playoffs.

“Of course, watching football was the safest thing to do,” Peyton replied. “That’s what everyone expected me to do. But if I learned anything from Emily, it was to follow my passions and always be true to myself. The French have a saying: ‘Parlez-vous français?’ which means, ‘You make you, girl.’”

Peyton Manning was “crushed” that his role in ‘Emily in Paris’ “never worked out”. Source: Carole Bethuel/Netflix

Lily Collins in ‘Emily in Paris’

In a new interview with USA Today, Peyton revealed that he planned to film a cameo in Emily in ParisSeason 3 this June, when he was visiting Paris for the first time.

“I had never been before and was ready to do [a Season 3 cameo],” said the two-time Super Bowl champion.

But then he discovered that the production had moved from Paris to Provence, a region more than 400 miles away. “I planned this vacation in Paris with my wife. I really didn’t want to travel somewhere else to do this show that I wasn’t already on,” he explained.

Peyton added that he “was devastated by it” and “very disappointed that the cameo they were planning for me never happened.”

However, the retired Indianapolis Colts star said that his appearance on “Weekend Update” was a “bit of fun” and that his alleged Emily in Paris fandom has been “a fun connection ever since.” (He, however, confessed that he hadn’t seen the show when he praised it on SNL.)

And he still hopes that a cameo by Emily in Paris could work out in the future. “I just have to find a way to Provence, I guess,” he said.

‘Emily in Paris’ star Lily Collins helped promote Peyton’s ‘Manningcast’.

Even though Peyton’s cameo didn’t pan out, Emily in Paris star Lily Collins returned her hype when she appeared in a video promoting the second season of Manningcast, the ESPN2 Monday Night Football that Peyton hosts with her famous brother. younger, ex-New York. Giants quarterback Eli Manning.

“Finally, the Manning brothers can reprise the roles they were literally born to play: themselves,” Lily said in the video, released Wednesday, September 1. “Peyton: the Type A older brother, meticulous, bossy, easily exasperated. And Eli, the idiot little brother, easily confused, always looking like a sleepy teenager whose mother has just woken him up from an unplanned nap. Oh, and don’t get me started on fashion: every permutation of khakis and quarter-zip pullover a girl could dream of.

