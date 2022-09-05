POCO M5 has Helio G99 chipset, focus on entry-level performance and special price

The POCO M5 is the Chinese manufacturer’s new bet on the cost-effective global smartphone market. The device was launched this morning with balanced specs and a focus on performance.

In addition, the most important news is that the smartphone can now be purchased by Brazilian consumers.

MediaTek Helio G99 and performance


The POCO M5 comes to market with a MediaTek Helio G99 processor, and this chipset has an overall performance above the market average within the 4G SoCs category.

In addition, the new POCO smartphone features up to 6 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128 GB of UFS 2.2 memory, something that should guarantee a fluid experience in games and also in everyday tasks.

In the software field, POCO M5 has Android 12 and runs MIUI 13 for POCO, and it also brings Game Turbo 5.0 mode for those who want to spend many hours playing.

screen and more


POCO M5 was developed with the best experience possible in its category. Therefore, it comes to the market with a 6.58-inch IPS LCD screen that supports a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

The smartphone even has a 240 Hz touch sampling rate, something that is ideal for those who like to play games on a daily basis.

The DynamicSwitch feature saves battery when 90 Hz is not required by the content displayed on the screen.

large capacity battery

In addition to being a good smartphone for those looking for an affordable device, the POCO M5 still has a 5,000 mAh battery to guarantee good hours of gaming or even more than a day away from the outlet.

The 18W fast charging makes the smartphone go from zero to 100% charge in less than 2 hours.

Battery will always be a compromise for the M series. We keep the traditional large battery with good fast charging, ensuring that power outages are never a concern for our users. With guaranteed long hours for entertainment, users can play games without worrying about running out of power.

Where to buy?

If you liked the POCO M5 proposal and want to buy the device at a discount, the time is now! The company is running a special launch promotion on AliExpress

Buy the POCO M5 by clicking here

