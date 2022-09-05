Police investigate woman on suspicion of embezzlement in Rock in Rio ticket sales | Rock in Rio 2022

The Civil Police is investigating Livia da Silva Moura suspected of committing the crime of embezzlement in the sale of Rock in Rio tickets .

An alleged victim of Lívia went to the 13th Police Station (Ipanema) to report the case. According to her, Lívia did not deliver the festival tickets that she would have sold. The victim said that transferred BRL 20.8 thousand via PIX to the account of the ex-player’s sister.

According to the complaint, Lívia promised to deliver 26 tickets for several different days of the festival. The negotiation was done through a message exchange app and the victim also said that she delivered another R$ 3 thousand in cash to a neighbor of Lívia.

The alleged victim also registered at the police station that after paying for the tickets, the former player’s sister stopped answering messages and answering the phone.

According to investigations by the 13th DP (Ipanema), other victims have been identified and should be heard by the police in the coming days.

“It is necessary to pay attention to offers with advantageous prices. Always check the identity of the seller and the ticket data, on the official website of the event. Always prefer the purchase on the official website or the sale in person. In case of a scam, contact the police immediately so that we can take the necessary measures and avoid harm to the victim”, warned Delegate Felipe Santoro, holder of the 13th DP.

The delegate responsible for the investigation also recalled that Lívia is already known for other criminal records and that she uses the fact that she is the sister of former Flamengo player Leonardo Moura to gain the victims’ trust.

“It is important to note that the accused is already known to the police and has other criminal records for the practice of other scams. She uses the fact that she is the sister of a former football player to give credibility to the victims and thus apply the scam in this case it was more than R$ 20 thousand reais”, explained Santoro.