Pope beatifies John Paul I in Mass for 25,000 people

Pope Francis beatified John Paul II at a mass for about 25,000 people in Saint Peter’s Square at the Vatican this Sunday (4).

The beatification formula of Albino Luciani, who ruled the Catholic Church from August 26 to September 28, 1978, in one of the shortest pontificates in history, was met with applause from the crowd, as a portrait by Chinese artist Yan was unveiled. Zhang on the facade of St. Peter’s Basilica.

The feast of the new blessed will be celebrated annually on August 26, the date of his election as pope. “We, accepting the wish of our brother Renato Marangoni, Bishop of Belluno-Feltre, and of many other faithful, after having received the opinion of the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints, grant that the venerable servant of God John Paul I be called now in front of blessed”, said Francis.

After the proclamation, a niece of John Paul I, Lina Petri, carried a relic of the last Italian pontiff to the altar: a writing by Albino Luciani on a white sheet of paper dated 1956.

“The new blessed embodied the disciple’s poverty, which does not only mean letting go of material goods, but, above all, overcoming the temptation to put one’s self at the center and to seek one’s own glory”, said Jorge Bergoglio during the mass.

“Following the example of Jesus, he was a quiet and humble pastor.

With his smile, Pope Luciani managed to convey the goodness of the Lord”, added the pontiff.

The beatification took place after the Vatican’s recognition of an alleged miracle attributed to John Paul I: the healing of an 11-year-old girl suffering from “severe and acute inflammatory encephalopathy, refractory epilepsy and septic shock”, in Buenos Aires. , capital of Argentina, in July 2011.

Born in Canale d’Agordo, northern Italy, on October 17, 1912, Luciani came from a humble family and sat on Peter’s throne for just 33 days.

His charismatic manner earned him the nickname “the pope of smiles,” and he was also the first pontiff to adopt a double name, in honor of his two predecessors, John XXIII and Paul VI, both already canonized.

João Paulo I represented a figure of renewal in the Catholic Church, but died on September 28, 1978, victim of a massive heart attack, at the age of 65.