PSG coach gives direct message to Messi, Neymar and Mbappé and says that stars will have to accept the bench

Christophe Galtier warned Neymar, Messi and Mbappé about the reality applied to the star-studded squad

the technician of Paris Saint-Germain, Christophe Galtierwarned the trio of stars Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar on accepting a role on the bench, whether they like it or not.

While Mauricio Pochettino rarely rotated, successor Galtier did not hesitate to put Neymar on the bench on Saturday, three days before the debut of the Champions League Against the Juventus.

Neymar took the field around the hour, but it was Mbappé who paved the way for his attacking partner in a 3-0 win over nantes and the French international showed no sign of frustration.

Messi is the most played among the three, although he was also called up to the bench in the final moments against Monaco and toulouse.

Galtier, who took over this season, had warned that the team would come first, and he was true to his word as PSG scored a record 24 goals in the first six games of the championship.

“I spoke about it twice – once with each of them and once with the entire cast, to tell them that this was how it was going to be and that we had to have the right attitude and accept it,” Galtier said in an interview on Monday. fair.

With a busy schedule and proximity to the world CupGaltier said there was little choice.

“You say it’s new, but it’s a must for everyone because of the very busy schedule,” he added.

“We play a lot, every three days, then every four days, and then there’s the World Cup. Everyone has to understand that they won’t be able to play every game.”

Sergio Ramos also had a relative rest against Nantes, coming in only at 62 minutes.

“Everyone has to be ready to play. The most important thing is the team. We have quality in both the starters and the substitutes”, said Presnel Kimpembe.