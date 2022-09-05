put a photo on google virtual keyboard

Google virtual keyboard is one of the tools that offer interesting features. One of them concerns customization within other applications, such as WhatsApp, for example.

It is possible to add a photo to the virtual keyboard of the Google easily and quickly. To do this, just know which is the right way and that’s it, your photo will be present whenever you type a new message.

If this is a new subject for you, that’s fine. We will explain each of the steps below. Thus, there will be no doubts about how to do the correct procedure.

Step by step to put a photo on the virtual keyboard of Google

Follow the instructions in detail to add your photo on the keyboard and get more customization on your WhatsApp.

1st step: the first thing to do is search for the keyboard called “Gboard”. Once you find the tool, inside the app store, you must tap on “Install”.

2nd step: the next step is to open the settings of your androidafter finishing the installation, and look for the “System” option.

3rd step: now, the option is to select “Languages ​​and input” and tap on “Virtual keyboard”;

4th step: find and select “Gboard” keyboard app, tap on it and go to “Theme”;

5th step: a list of themes with colors that you can use on your virtual Google keyboard will appear. Now, you have to tap the “+” icon and select your photo from the gallery. The one you want to use as a keyboard background.

6th step: there is the option to adjust the framing you prefer to place on the Google virtual keyboard to correctly fit the photo behind it. Tap “Next” and then adjust the brightness. Finally, tap “Done”;

7th step: After finishing all the above steps, tap on the “Use” option. Open WhatsApp and that’s it, you’ll see that your photo is right behind the keyboard’s virtual keys.