Rafael Nadal is eliminated from the US Open by Frances Tiafoe | sneakers

Frances Tiafoe was responsible for the feat of eliminating Rafael Nadal in the round of 16 of the US Open on Monday. The American beat the Spaniard in 3 sets to 1, partial, 6/4, 4/6, 6/4 and 6/3, in more than three hours of departure. This is the most expressive result of Tiafoe’s career, who reaches his first Grand Slam quarterfinals and has 24th place as the best mark in the ATP rankings. In the next phase, the American will face Russian Andrey Rublev.

It is important to highlight the symbology of what the American Tiafoe presented on this workers’ holiday in the United States with a crowded court in New York. The son of a construction worker and a nurse, both immigrants from Sierra Leone, the 24-year-old black tennis player is slowly becoming a reference in the country, which has not won a Grand Slam title in men for 19 years – the last one was in 2003, at the US Open, with Andy Rodick. Frances Tiafoe is currently the only American still in the Grand Slam men’s singles contest.

– I can’t believe it, he (Nadal) is one of the greatest in history. I don’t know exactly how I won. The last two years I didn’t feel prepared, but this time it was different. With all the fans by my side, I managed to really play a great game today – said the American.

With the result, Rafael Nadal says goodbye early to the tournament, which he won in four other editions, in 2010, 2013, 2017 and 2019. In the previous stages, the Spaniard had passed with some tranquility, against Australian Rinky Hijikata in the first round. , Italian Fábio Fognini in the second round and Frenchman Richard Gasquet in the third.

Absolute, however, now follows Frances Tiafoe, who before beating Nadal had eliminated all opponents by 3 sets to 0. In the first round he beat compatriot Marcos Giron, in the second the Australian Jason Kubles and in the third the Argentine Diego Schwartzman.

Already in the first set Frances Tiafoe showed her credentials to the owner of 22 grand slams. With a very powerful serve and good use of winning balls, the American did not give the Spaniard the chance of long exchanges, a game that is characteristic of Nadal. Without the same efficiency when serving, Touro Miúra suffered the only break in the set when he served 3/3. Tiafoe made 4/3 and then closed 6/4.

The second set was once again very balanced and with the serve as the main reason. That’s because in the only game where Tiafoe couldn’t get in with the first serve, he ended up running into difficulties. It turns out that the American’s irregularity came, possibly due to psychological pressure, when he served 5/4, without a break for either side. Tiafoe served without the same precision and even committed a double fault when trying to save the second set point.

The third set was once again in the detail, with Tiafoe once again putting Nadal in an unusual situation for the tennis legend. With a very heavy ball and accurate climbs to the net, the American took advantage of the only break point chance in the whole set, when he made it 4 to 3. Serving once again under pressure, he even committed a double fault, but managed to recover and close 6/4.

After staying 10 minutes in the locker room, due to the heat and humidity in the States, the Spaniard returned more aggressive and with a more vibrant posture in the fourth set. Even so, Nadal needed to save a break point in the first game. In the aftermath, however, he also managed to put Tiafoe in an uncomfortable position. The Spaniard broke and made it 3/1.

If Nadal vibrated on one side, Tiafoe did the same on the other, combining a lot of power and good emotional balance. The American broke not just once, but twice in a row to make 4/3. Without a doubt, the fourth set was the most exciting, with ups and downs and little predictability. Before making 5/3, Frances saw 40-0 turn 40-40 on her serve. But with ace she managed to confirm after the equality. Visibly lacking the same physical power, Nadal couldn’t resist and was broken once again: 6/3.